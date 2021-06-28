checkAd

Alcon Announces Executive Committee Changes

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced changes to its Executive Committee of Alcon (ECA). Changes take effect September 1, 2021.

  • Ian Bell, currently President, International, and a member of the ECA, is named President, Global Business & Innovation. Michael Onuscheck, current President, Global Business & Innovation, and a member of the ECA, will be stepping down from his roles at the Company.
  • Raj Narayanan, Senior Vice President, Operational Strategy and Chief Transformation Officer, and a member of the ECA, will succeed Ian Bell as President, International.
  • Sue-Jean Lin, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, will be appointed as Senior Vice President, Chief Information & Transformation Officer and will add oversight of Alcon’s Transformation program to her remit. She will also become a member of the ECA.

“We are excited to have Ian’s leadership advancing our innovation agenda, where he can bring his deep industry experience and International successes to drive our portfolio decision making,” said David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer at Alcon. “Ian’s passion for seeking customer insights that inform our product development will continue to be a core characteristic of Alcon’s strength.”

“On behalf of everyone at Alcon, I want to thank Michael for his leadership in building our Global Business and Innovation team, which has advanced one of the strongest pipelines in eye care,” said Mr. Endicott. “It has been a privilege to work with the Alcon team over the past six years to build an industry leader,” said Mr. Onuscheck. “I am proud of the work we have done to create value for our customers and improve patients’ lives.”

“We are also pleased that Raj has agreed to lead our International business. His significant commercial experience in both Europe and Asia, and his success establishing our Transformation program, make him the natural successor to Ian,” said Mr. Endicott. “We are equally thrilled to welcome Sue-Jean to the Executive Committee. She has made tremendous contributions to date, including successfully separating Alcon’s systems and processes in our stand up as an independent public company. Her deep understanding of our ways of working will continue to advance our transformation agenda.”

