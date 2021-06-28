checkAd

Oncodesign Launches its New DRIVE-MRT Service Offer in Partnership with Covalab, CheMatech and ABX-CRO

ONCODESIGN (FR0011766229 - ALONC) (Paris:ALONC), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, today announces a strategic collaboration agreement with Covalab, a specialist in the development and production of bespoke antibodies with a unique nanobody library, CheMatech, European leader in the design, synthesis and supply of chelating agents, and ABX-CRO, specialized in the preclinical and clinical development of radiopharmaceuticals in oncology.

The combination of these fields of expertise has led to the launch of the DRIVE-MRT (Molecular RadioTherapy) offer incorporating the entire Drug Discovery process specialized in targeted systemic radiotherapy (Theranostics) from the generation of radio-labeled biological vectors, the optimization of leads and the generation of preclinical drug candidates through to the granting of IND and the designing and running of radiopharmaceutical clinical studies.

The DRIVE-MRT solution allows the rationalization, design and optimization of targeted radiopharmaceutical products that are effective against certain metastatic cancers.

Since Lutathera, indicated for the treatment of inoperable or metastatic somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NET), until the recent results reported to ASCO this year regarding the substantial increase in survival observed for 177Lu-labeled PSMA-ligand vectorized internal radiation therapy in patients with metastatic high-grade castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), targeted vectorized radiotherapy is now attracting numerous players in the pharmaceutical industry as well as clinicians seeking effective treatments for metastatic diseases. According to a recent study1, the global vectorized radiotherapeutic product market should see growth of approximately 40% between 2019 and 2025, reaching an estimated $8.0 billion in 2025.

Philippe Genne, Chairman and CEO and founder of Oncodesign, says:Within the framework of our drug discovery service market development approach and like our first DRIVE-SM offer, specific of small chemical molecules, we are showing ourselves to be a champion at this precise moment on this emerging new market segment where we can rely on over a decade of experience in radiopharmaceuticals acquired notably with radiotracers and PharmImage. We are pleased to be joining forces with these top-tier partners in order to provide this new service offer, a driver of the discovery of drugs for translational research, from preclinical to clinical, to help the radiopharmaceutical sector’s many clients. Historically, Oncodesign has supplied innovative drug discovery programs on behalf of third-party clients – this partnership marks a new chapter for our DRIVE offer and for the radiopharmaceutical industry”.

