Markforged to Participate in ICR De-SPAC Webcast

Topics of discussion will include:

Markforged's differentiated manufacturing solution

The future of distributed manufacturing

Blue-chip customer base and go-to-market strategy

Upcoming SPAC merger with AONE

The webcast will be hosted by Lakestreet Capital analyst Troy Jensen and feature a discussion with Markforged President and CEO Shai Terem and CFO Mark Schwartz, along with a live Q&A session, totaling approximately 60 minutes.

About Markforged

Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to eliminate the barriers between design and functional parts. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, Mass., Markforged has more than 250 employees globally. Markforged has been recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and was listed as the #2 fastest-growing hardware company in the US in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. In February 2021, Markforged announced it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company founded and led by technology industry veteran Kevin Hartz. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The combined company will retain the Markforged name and be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “MKFG”.