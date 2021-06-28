AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. Appoints Dr. Onur Toker to Accelerate Development of its Surgical Robotic System

Dr. Toker joins AVRA from Florida Poly, where he is an associate professor in electrical and computer engineering focusing on hardware acceleration, field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA), embedded systems, tele-robotics, and sensors.

Orlando, Florida, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (“AVRA” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: AVMR) today announces the appointment of Dr. Onur Toker, a leading expert in electrical and computer engineering, as Senior Design Engineer to accelerate the development of its advanced surgical robotic system.

Explaining the significance of the appointment, Barry Cohen, AVRA Chairman & CEO, said: “Dr Toker’s leading-edge published work on Delay Sensitive Tele-robotics, the design of fiber optic sensors and image processing pressure sensors will give us a tremendous boost in the development of our surgical robotic system. With Dr Toker’s help, we should be able to speed up the delivery of the most sophisticated combination of imaging, guidance, targeting and intelligence to assist surgeons performing aesthetics and other skin resurfacing procedures.”

Dr. Toker added: “AVRA’s surgical intelligence software is being developed to enable surgeons to deliver a level of accuracy, precision and reproducibility never before seen, by enhancing a surgeon’s fine motor skills with the ability of a surgical robot to perform delicate tasks with absolute precision and my work in these areas should allow us to produce an even more sophisticated model far quicker than the original plans allowed”.

As Barry Cohen summed up: “Dr Toker will be using his knowledge and skill to help us deliver a prototype of our next-generation aesthetics robot surgeon in time for the prestigious 13th 5CC World Congress in Barcelona this September 2021.”

The Company continues to work with its new independent public accounting firm to become current in its SEC periodic reports in the near future.

About AVRA Medical Robotics

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., (OTC Pink: AVMR) is a medical software and artificial intelligence company building a medical robotic system combining artificial intelligence, machine learning and proprietary software.

AVRA, known for its advances in robotics and guidance systems, is developing a surgical robotic system that “robotizes” a wide range of surgical procedures using surgical, non-surgical devices, and instruments which are currently being performed by human hands.

AVRA’s initial focus in the medical robotic field is on the development of a treatment- independent precision guidance system, applicable to a variety of minimally and non-invasive procedures, to leverage the growing demand for practical medical robotic devices, with an initial focus on skin resurfacing aesthetic procedures.

AVRA more recently leveraged the sterilization elements of its research and development work on its medical robotic system to address current and future issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

