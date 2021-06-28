Orange, Sierra Wireless, LACROIX, and STMicroelectronics join forces and launch IoT Continuum to scale up and accelerate the digital transformation of industrial markets

Orange, Sierra Wireless, L ACROIX , and STMicroelectronics join forces and launch IoT Continuum to scale up and accelerate the digital transformation of industri al markets

The partnership brings together the leading players in the IoT ecosystem under one umbrella for the first time to simplify the deployment of IoT use cases





IoT Continuum aims to accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of cellular IoT in Europe and beyond to open up new growth opportunities with significant CAPEX savings for customers in vertical markets such as Smart Buildings, Automotive, Health, Smart Cities and Smart Manufacturing





Orange, Sierra Wireless, LACROIX, and STMicroelectronics announced today the creation of the IoT Continuum – a partnership that aims to simplify and accelerate the mass deployment of IoT in Europe and beyond.

By bringing together for the first time expertise across the entire IoT industry (Connectivity, Hardware, Software, Design and Manufacturing) under one roof, partners of the IoT Continuum will support international businesses to accelerate the deployment and industrialization of Massive IoT over LTE (including Cat M and Cat 1) and 5G.

A three-step process (“start, prove, deploy and scale”) has been put in place by the partners to support businesses’ IoT projects on cellular networks, from ideation to industrialization, without having to liaise with multiple players on the market. IoT Continuum offers a combination of leading industry players who will improve project risk management for businesses. Customers will be able to join the process at any stage, according to their needs.

As part of these processes, the partners will: