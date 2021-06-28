checkAd

TuneCore and Believe Partner on Signed By Program

Signed By Gives TuneCore’s Independent Artists the Opportunity to Get Upstreamed to Believe and its House of Brands

BROOKLYN, June 23, 2021 – Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore and parent company, Paris-based Believe, today revealed that the ongoing Signed By program between the two companies has benefitted over 340 artists and labels around the world. Artists who release their music through TuneCore and are identified as rising stars, are eligible to be signed by industry leading digital music distribution and artist development company, Believe.

TuneCore was acquired by Believe in 2015 and, with little barrier to entry, the company serves artists who are often at the beginning stages of their careers managing many (if not all) aspects of their development themselves. When paired with Believe Label and Artist Solutions (L&AS), and Artist Services, all three divisions work in concert to best serve artists and labels at each stage of their development in the digital world.

For DIY artists, TuneCore provides a global, best-in-class distribution platform, while Believe, through L&AS and Artist Services, provides worldwide support for artists whose careers have reached a level where additional services and solutions will propel their growth forward, including digital distribution, innovative marketing, data-driven technology, artist development and go-to-market release planning. The Signed By program has resulted in over 340 artists and labels moving from TuneCore up to Believe, as well as its house of brands including Nuclear Blast, Naïve, All Points, Groove Attack, PIVTL Projects and more.

Denis Ladegaillerie, Believe CEO stated, “Believe and TuneCore are artist-first, solution-driven digital music companies whose central tenet is to serve artists at all stages of their careers and development. Because of the symbiotic nature of our businesses, we are able to identify emerging talent early on through TuneCore and then further develop and support the artists journey with Believe L&AS and Artist Services. The acceleration of artists’ careers through our multi-faceted solution speaks to the success of this program.”

