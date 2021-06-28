checkAd

JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 18:05  |  53   |   |   

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and C6 Bank announced today that they have entered into a strategic agreement, whereby JPMorgan Chase will take a 40% ownership stake in the full-service Brazilian digital bank, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to be partnering with one of Brazil’s fastest growing digital banks,” said Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of International Consumer for JPMorgan Chase. “We’ve admired C6 Bank, its management team and their strategy for some time. With an impressive platform and product suite, they are well-positioned to sustain their growth trajectory and build a strong franchise. We look forward to supporting C6 Bank in its aspiration to be a long-term winner in the Brazilian banking market.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JP Morgan Chase!
Long
Basispreis 143,46€
Hebel 14,39
Ask 0,86
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 167,37€
Hebel 10,91
Ask 1,20
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Launched in 2019, C6 Bank has amassed more than 7 million customers on its digital platform. Positioned as an aspirational brand, C6 Bank offers a full suite of products including multi-currency checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, travel and loyalty programs, investment and lending products for individuals as well as banking and payments products for small businesses.

“Partnering with JPMorgan Chase, a global leader in financial services and a trusted name in retail banking, is a game-changer,” said Marcelo Kalim, CEO and co-founder of C6 Bank. “With their support, we will invest and scale our business in a way that continues to provide Brazilian customers with best-in-class digital banking products to help them accomplish their goals.”

Brazil is one of the largest retail banking markets in the world. Unprecedented regulatory reform and infrastructure modernization has led to increased competition and consumers have shown a high rate of digital adoption. Driven mainly by mobile banking usage, more than 60% of banking transactions in Brazil are conducted digitally1, a statistic that has risen steadily in recent years.

“It’s inspiring to bring our global capabilities and expertise to support a Brazilian digital bank as it takes its next leap forward,” said Daniel Darahem, Senior Country Officer of Brazil for JPMorgan Chase. “We’re also pleased to be supporting the country’s efforts to advance and transform the consumer banking market.”

JPMorgan Chase has had local presence in Brazil for nearly 60 years, offering expertise in Corporate and Investment Banking, Markets, Wholesale Payments, Private Banking and Asset Management. The bank’s retail banking business, branded Chase, offers a broad range of consumer banking products in the U.S. and has more than 55 million digitally active customers.

About C6 Bank

C6 Bank is one of the fastest growing full-service digital banks in Brazil with more than 1,600 employees and more than 7 million customers. Launched in 2019, the company offers a range of services, including checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, free toll tags, multi-currency global accounts, investments and lending products. C6 Bank serves individuals as well as small and midsize businesses and has accounts opened in all of Brazil’s 5,570 municipalities. Additional information is available at: www.c6bank.com.br/

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

___________________________
1 Source: Febraban Banking Technology Survey 2021

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and C6 Bank announced today that they have entered into a strategic agreement, whereby JPMorgan Chase will take a 40% ownership stake in the full-service Brazilian digital bank, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:05 Uhr
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in Paris
25.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: S&P 500 schafft Rekordhoch - Nike springen an
25.06.21
JP Morgan – hält der Trend?
25.06.21
Opening Bell: Virgin Galactic, Amazon, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Nike, TAL Education, American Tower, American Water Works, Iron Mountain
25.06.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt JPMorgan auf 'Buy'
24.06.21
Fed hebt Einschränkung von Aktienrückkäufen und Dividenden für Großbanken auf
22.06.21
LYNX: JP Morgan macht es vor. So sollte das aussehen
22.06.21
Wer Dividenden schätzt, dürfte diese 3 Aktien lieben
21.06.21
TESLA IM FOKUS: Geplanter Weltmarktführer Model Y - Musk mit nächstem Clou?
19.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 24/21