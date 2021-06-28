Cabot Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today published its 2020 Sustainability Report as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to its sustainability strategy. The report highlights Cabot’s progress toward its 2025 Sustainability Goals as well as various sustainability initiatives.

In 2020, Cabot expanded its sustainability efforts to include an assessment according to the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines to further evaluate climate risks and opportunities while increasing transparency regarding actions over the medium and long-term. The company is also participating in the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Chemical Sector Stakeholder Advisory Group and the Assessing low Carbon Transition (ACT) Chemical Sector Technical Working Group to develop guidelines for the chemical sector. Cabot supports the Paris Agreement and is assessing how our medium and long-term goals can align with the latest climate science-based targets.