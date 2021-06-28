checkAd

Cabot Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 18:17  |  43   |   |   

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today published its 2020 Sustainability Report as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to its sustainability strategy. The report highlights Cabot’s progress toward its 2025 Sustainability Goals as well as various sustainability initiatives.

In 2020, Cabot expanded its sustainability efforts to include an assessment according to the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines to further evaluate climate risks and opportunities while increasing transparency regarding actions over the medium and long-term. The company is also participating in the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Chemical Sector Stakeholder Advisory Group and the Assessing low Carbon Transition (ACT) Chemical Sector Technical Working Group to develop guidelines for the chemical sector. Cabot supports the Paris Agreement and is assessing how our medium and long-term goals can align with the latest climate science-based targets.

“As a leader in sustainability in our industry, we understand the value in continuing to develop robust frameworks to engage with stakeholders and make progress with our sustainability agenda,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. “Despite the unforeseen challenges presented in 2020, I am tremendously proud of our people, the progress we made toward our 2025 sustainability goals and how our innovative chemistry products are helping to solve many of the sustainability challenges facing our world. Though there is still more work to be done, I believe that our innovative portfolio, dedicated and passionate people, and our commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in everything we do will enable us to make a difference for the long term.”

Notable accomplishments highlighted in the 2020 report include:

  • Realized 77% of Cabot’s 2025 greenhouse gas emissions intensity goal and 81% of its 2025 energy intensity goal
  • Achieved a 48% drop in its recordable injury rate compared to 2019, representing 96% progress toward achieving its 2025 goal for total recordable incident rate
  • Contributed over $1.7 million through the Cabot Corporation Foundation and site-level giving to support our local communities across our network of operations around the globe
  • Formed the Black Employees and Allies United (BEAU) employee resource group (ERG) and developed the framework for 100% of Cabot’s people managers to participate in unconscious bias training opportunities to enable understanding, recognizing and mitigating unconscious bias by the end of 2021
  • Extended the purchase of renewable energy to over 25,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) for two of our facilities in the United Kingdom, up from 3,000 MWh in 2019 and exploring additional opportunities to increase renewable energy purchases globally
  • Initiated a cradle-to-gate life cycle analysis of Cabot’s carbon black products to identify opportunities to reduce our overall greenhouse gas footprint and collaborate with our customers regarding Scope 3 emissions
  • Made significant capital investments in emissions control technology at several carbon black manufacturing facilities including Xingtai, China, and Franklin and Ville Platte, LA, USA, which will result in improved air quality through the reduction of NOX and SOX emissions. The Franklin facility also significantly contributed to a nearly two percent improvement on our energy intensity as a result of a full year of heat exports from the St. Mary Clean Energy Center, despite reduced production volumes due to the pandemic
    Seite 1 von 2
    Cabot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today published its 2020 Sustainability Report as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to its sustainability strategy. The report highlights Cabot’s progress toward its 2025 Sustainability Goals as well as various …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels