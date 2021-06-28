checkAd

5G Automotive Association Discusses the Acceleration of 5G Deployment on European Roads at MCW Barcelona 2021 (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
28.06.2021, 18:35  |  21   |   |   

Barcelona (ots) - The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) - with the engagement of
EU representatives and stakeholders of the C-2VX ecosystem - has discussed the
latest developments, opportunities, and challenges presented by connected
mobility and 5G-V2X technology at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021.

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) presented the latest global deployments of
'Cellular Vehicle to everything' (C-2VX) and 5G technologies at GSMA's Mobile
World Congress Barcelona 2021. The conference offered an overview on the
broad-scale improvements that connected mobility can bring to the global
automotive system, highlighting the benefits the technology brings in Europe and
beyond.

The association disclosed the last global updates of 5G-V2X technology which
will enable real-time connection between vehicles and their surroundings -
starting today with LTE-V2X technology. 5G-powered vehicles are expected to hit
the European market this year, as 5GAA members are leading C-V2X deployment
through network based, direct communications on the continent.Technological
progress supports more advanced use cases and the combination of long-range and
short-range connectivity will grant the optimal setup for safety and efficiency
of traffic.

"In the next two to three years, our association expects to see mass deployment
of vehicle-to everything (V2X) use cases geared towards improving traffic
efficiency and road safety around the world", said 5GAA Director-General
Johannes Springer. From 2024 onwards, 5GAA further anticipates the large-scale
introduction of advanced safety and automated driving use cases supported by
C-V2X. 5GAA supports the ecosystem by identifying these required use cases and
services which are expected to be enabled by 5G-V2X in the coming decade. This
enables European stakeholders to engage and collaborate in order to scale up V2X
services and deliver societal benefits.

5GAA also underlined the strong need for a harmonised regulatory approach that
will stimulate innovative business models and grant European competitiveness.
The association favours a technology-neutral regulatory framework that will be
focused on service delivery and will foster market-led innovation.Only an
enabling and future-proof regulatory environment, conducive to C-V2X rapid
deployment by OEMs and road authorities, will improve road safety and reach
climate-neutrality.

The association highlighted 5G-powered vehicles are already commercialized in
China. However, there are some relevant improvements in C-V2X implementation and
5G accessibility on roads in Europe. Many cities and road operators are starting
to offer internet interfaces with real-time traffic information such as red
light space, slippery roads and even wrong-way-drivers warning.

For one, Dieter Hötzer - Vice President Automated Driving Systems at Bosch -
illustrated the Wrong Way Driver Solution developed by the 5GAA member company,
as a clear example of technology that greatly impacts road safety. The software
needs a GPS signal transferred to a cloud system that alerts drivers going the
wrong way and warns other vehicles in the danger zone, sending out almost
instant push notifications.

5G provides a revolutionary impact on the automotive system bringing several
benefits and it is the result of a steady technology evolution. While it
improves traffic efficiency minimising travel times and traffic jams, it also
increases road safety by reducing road fatalities.

"Ensuring rapid and efficient deployment of 5G along broad networks is
critically important to the future of mobility and will result in numerous
safety benefits" concluded Springer.

About 5GAA

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation of
128 members made of leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, mobile
operators, semiconductor companies and test equipment vendors. It works together
to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transport services. 5GAA
is committed to defining and developing the next generation of connected
mobility, automated vehicle and intelligent transport solutions based on C-V2X.

Learn more on the 5GAA website (https://5gaa.org/) and follow us on Twitter
(https://twitter.com/5gaa_official) and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa/) .

Contact:

Margaux Demeyer
5GAA Marketing & Communications Coordinator
Tel.: +32 (0)2 588 24 30
Email: mailto:margaux.demeyer@5gaa.org

5GAA Marketing & Communications
Email: mailto:marcom@5gaa.org

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125448/4954425
OTS: 5GAA - 5G Automotive Association e.V.



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

5G Automotive Association Discusses the Acceleration of 5G Deployment on European Roads at MCW Barcelona 2021 (FOTO) The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) - with the engagement of EU representatives and stakeholders of the C-2VX ecosystem - has discussed the latest developments, opportunities, and challenges presented by connected mobility and 5G-V2X technology at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWA 2021: EDEKA Media erneut dreifacher Reichweiten-Sieger (FOTO)
Öffentliche Schulden übersteigen Ende des 1. Quartals 2021 erstmals 2,2 Billionen Euro / ...
artegic und EVE Consulting lieferten innerhalb kürzester Zeit eine zuverlässige ...
KfW senkt Zinsen durch Weitergabe von negativen Bankeneinständen
Onlinehandel-Studie: Großes Potential für "Summer Black Friday" Event
Master-Studium Medizinische Informatik der Universität UMIT TIROL wurde von der AQ Austria ...
Social Media: KMU verschenken Potential - auch in der Pandemie (FOTO)
Neue Funktion "Ford Telematics Essentials" erweitert vernetztes ...
Erste Demonstration von 5G E2E Network Slicing auf einem kommerziellen 5G-Gerät (FOTO)
Angry Birds 2 landet in der AppGallery
Titel
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
PAIR Finance Kundentypologie-Studie: Große Potentiale für personalisiertes Inkasso (FOTO)
Erstes Security Token Offering in der deutschen Automobilbranche / Auto1 FinTech emittiert ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Hoch-Technologie in Deutschland: Langfristige Investitionen durch DeepTech Future Fonds (FOTO)
Farasis Energy baut strategisches Netzwerk in Europa aus (FOTO)
Giganten der Fertigungsindustrie ersetzen zunehmend alte Dateispeicher und Backups durch ...
OPPO recolourises iconic tennis images to celebrate the return of Wimbledon
Für ein Wirtschaftswunder 2.0: Neue Studie zeigt beeindruckende Beschäftigungseffekte von Startups und Scaleups auf den ...
Titel
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:00 Uhr
Leucadia Asset Management Announces Launch of Solanas ESG Sustainability UCITS Fund
19:00 Uhr
Forward Named #1 Expedited Carrier By Transport Topics
18:59 Uhr
Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
18:56 Uhr
EU-Kommission überweist erste Corona-Hilfen nach Deutschland
18:54 Uhr
Sinclair Elects Board and Ratifies Independent Auditor
18:52 Uhr
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Kaum verändert
18:52 Uhr
Politik: Reiche Kinder erhalten drei Mal mehr Geld als arme
18:50 Uhr
Nach Massenansteckung von Schülern verschärft Mallorca Einreiseregeln
18:49 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Ökonom Vöpel verlässt das HWWI - Wechsel nach Berlin
18:49 Uhr
England will trotz steigender Corona-Zahlen am 19. Juli wohl lockern