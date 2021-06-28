5G Automotive Association Discusses the Acceleration of 5G Deployment on European Roads at MCW Barcelona 2021 (FOTO)

Barcelona (ots) - The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) - with the engagement of

EU representatives and stakeholders of the C-2VX ecosystem - has discussed the

latest developments, opportunities, and challenges presented by connected

mobility and 5G-V2X technology at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021.



The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) presented the latest global deployments of

'Cellular Vehicle to everything' (C-2VX) and 5G technologies at GSMA's Mobile

World Congress Barcelona 2021. The conference offered an overview on the

broad-scale improvements that connected mobility can bring to the global

automotive system, highlighting the benefits the technology brings in Europe and

beyond.





The association disclosed the last global updates of 5G-V2X technology whichwill enable real-time connection between vehicles and their surroundings -starting today with LTE-V2X technology. 5G-powered vehicles are expected to hitthe European market this year, as 5GAA members are leading C-V2X deploymentthrough network based, direct communications on the continent.Technologicalprogress supports more advanced use cases and the combination of long-range andshort-range connectivity will grant the optimal setup for safety and efficiencyof traffic."In the next two to three years, our association expects to see mass deploymentof vehicle-to everything (V2X) use cases geared towards improving trafficefficiency and road safety around the world", said 5GAA Director-GeneralJohannes Springer. From 2024 onwards, 5GAA further anticipates the large-scaleintroduction of advanced safety and automated driving use cases supported byC-V2X. 5GAA supports the ecosystem by identifying these required use cases andservices which are expected to be enabled by 5G-V2X in the coming decade. Thisenables European stakeholders to engage and collaborate in order to scale up V2Xservices and deliver societal benefits.5GAA also underlined the strong need for a harmonised regulatory approach thatwill stimulate innovative business models and grant European competitiveness.The association favours a technology-neutral regulatory framework that will befocused on service delivery and will foster market-led innovation.Only anenabling and future-proof regulatory environment, conducive to C-V2X rapiddeployment by OEMs and road authorities, will improve road safety and reachclimate-neutrality.The association highlighted 5G-powered vehicles are already commercialized inChina. However, there are some relevant improvements in C-V2X implementation and5G accessibility on roads in Europe. Many cities and road operators are startingto offer internet interfaces with real-time traffic information such as redlight space, slippery roads and even wrong-way-drivers warning.For one, Dieter Hötzer - Vice President Automated Driving Systems at Bosch -illustrated the Wrong Way Driver Solution developed by the 5GAA member company,as a clear example of technology that greatly impacts road safety. The softwareneeds a GPS signal transferred to a cloud system that alerts drivers going thewrong way and warns other vehicles in the danger zone, sending out almostinstant push notifications.5G provides a revolutionary impact on the automotive system bringing severalbenefits and it is the result of a steady technology evolution. While itimproves traffic efficiency minimising travel times and traffic jams, it alsoincreases road safety by reducing road fatalities."Ensuring rapid and efficient deployment of 5G along broad networks iscritically important to the future of mobility and will result in numeroussafety benefits" concluded Springer.About 5GAAThe 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation of128 members made of leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, mobileoperators, semiconductor companies and test equipment vendors. It works togetherto develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transport services. 5GAAis committed to defining and developing the next generation of connectedmobility, automated vehicle and intelligent transport solutions based on C-V2X.Learn more on the 5GAA website (https://5gaa.org/) and follow us on Twitter(https://twitter.com/5gaa_official) and LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa/) .Contact:Margaux Demeyer5GAA Marketing & Communications CoordinatorTel.: +32 (0)2 588 24 30Email: mailto:margaux.demeyer@5gaa.org5GAA Marketing & CommunicationsEmail: mailto:marcom@5gaa.orgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125448/4954425OTS: 5GAA - 5G Automotive Association e.V.