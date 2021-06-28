checkAd

BOUYGUES Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, 28/06/2021

Regulated information
Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 June 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 21/06/2021 FR0000120503 25,000 32.6913 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 22/06/2021 FR0000120503 50,000 32.6705 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 23/06/2021 FR0000120503 50,000 32.1092 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 24/06/2021 FR0000120503 50,000 32.0979 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 25/06/2021 FR0000120503 50,000 31.9580 XPAR


