ISG to Publish Studies on Digital Banking Services and Platforms

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens reports, called Digital Banking Services and Digital Banking Technology & Platforms, scheduled to be released in November. The report on digital banking services will cover such offerings as digital modernization, governance, risk and compliance services and payment processing, while the platform report will evaluate a variety of platform-based solutions, from core banking to digital engagement.

Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched two research studies examining providers of digital banking services and digital banking platforms as the COVID-19 pandemic forces financial institutions to embrace new ways of doing business.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Beginning in July 2021, all ISG Provider Lens evaluations will feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of these reports in return for their feedback.

The new reports look come at a time when the banking industry faces major changes accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Owen Wheatley, lead partner for banking and financial services with ISG. “The banking industry is undergoing a massive digital disruption, with digital customer engagement, reimagined contact centers and next-generation apps becoming the norm,” he said. “Banks are seeking ecosystem partners to help them leverage new technologies, embrace innovation and tackle the ever-changing challenges of an increasingly digital world, while staying competitive and attracting customers.”

For the digital banking services report, ISG has distributed surveys to 30 providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the digital banking space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants that will be covered are: