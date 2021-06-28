checkAd

DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Sursafe LLC to act as the Company’s Safety Support and Quality Assurance Auditors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021   

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has signed a teaming agreement with Sursafe LLC to act as the Company’s safety support and quality assurance auditor.

SurSafe has an unwavering commitment to an incident free workplace for the benefit of employees, customers, and community. They assist in developing a safety culture that establishes results by maintaining a safe and healthy project for all employees, committing resources to protect and support safety efforts, assisting employees to take responsibility and ownership for safety every day.

Providing reliable and qualified safety professionals on any type of project is a process that requires a complete understanding of safety culture. With SurSafe's AQP, Sursafe ensures employees not only meet the specified credentials required, but that they also possess the personal skills necessary to be a team player, coach, and example setter.

“Sursafe is now an integral part of DarkPulse’s safety programs to ensure an incident free workplace by providing training and personnel to create a culture of safety for the Company’s critical infrastructure/ key resources projects,” stated DarkPulse Chairman and CEO Dennis O’Leary. “Providing a safe workplace in highly dynamic construction projects is the most important factor to ensure successful project completion while maintaining the health and safety of our team.”

About SurSafe LLC

Utilizing the site specific safety plan SurSafe Management System, SMS1 is integrated with Primavera P6 or MS Project to ensure identification of all hazards applicable to the project. Considerations for probability, frequency, and gravity are analyzed to determine potential consequences. Historical data is reviewed along with a cultural analysis to outline acceptable safety mitigation. Special training, equipment, and/or certifications are identified and documented up front to ensure no delays are experienced due to lack of preparation for specialized circumstances. 

