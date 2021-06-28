Forward Named #1 Expedited Carrier By Transport Topics

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward was named top Air/Expedited Carrier by Transport Topics.

The annual rankings list top companies across several transportation segments based on annual revenue. In addition to the number one ranking among air/expedited carriers, Forward was ranked 12th among intermodal drayage providers and 33rd overall on the Transport Topics Top 100 For-Hire Carriers list.