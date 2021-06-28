Forward Named #1 Expedited Carrier By Transport Topics

checkAd

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward was named top Air/Expedited Carrier by Transport Topics.

The annual rankings list top companies across several transportation segments based on annual revenue. In addition to the number one ranking among air/expedited carriers, Forward was ranked 12th among intermodal drayage providers and 33rd overall on the Transport Topics Top 100 For-Hire Carriers list.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO said, “The number one air/expedited carrier ranking is a testament to our frontline employees and drivers – they are the best in the business, and they deliver precision execution every day.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 4,000 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

Wertpapier


