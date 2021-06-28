Leucadia Asset Management Announces Launch of Solanas ESG Sustainability UCITS Fund

Solanas’ UCITS Fund will pursue an absolute return approach and seek to deploy capital primarily across alternative energy, sustainable resources, energy efficiency and technology, mobility, water infrastructure, vertical farming, recycling and waste management companies. The strategy, which takes a long/short approach, will look to capitalize on the secular shift towards a low carbon economy and investments in sustainable resources. Solanas utilizes a fundamental bottom-up approach, combined with a top-down thematic view. The Fund is expected to run with typical net exposure of 20-40%.

Leucadia Asset Management (“LAM”) today announced the launch of the Solanas ESG Sustainability UCITS Fund (“the Fund”), a UCITS version of the Solanas ESG Sustainability Fund which pursues a strategy focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) considerations. Solanas Capital, a division of LAM, is led by Portfolio Manager Diego Kuschnir, who has been investing in energy and sustainable resources sub-sectors for over 12 years. The Manager of the UCITS Fund is Waystone Fund Management (IE) Ltd., a company regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Solanas Capital is further complemented by the support of LAM, which provides seed capital, operational infrastructure, global distribution, and a range of other services to its affiliated investment managers.

Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management, commented: “We are very excited about the launch of this Fund, which leverages the successful strategies of Solanas Capital. The UCITS Fund will extend Diego’s experience in ESG-related investing to a broader investor base and will capitalize on the increasingly important themes of sustainability and climate change.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kuschnir added: “Our team is excited to pursue this opportunity to extend our core strategies to an additional investor base, and we look forward to further capitalizing on our relationship with LAM as we grow and manage our business.”

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management (LAM) is engaged in offering institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its affiliated managers. LAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our largest subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005702/en/