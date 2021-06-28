checkAd

Ferrari N.v. Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), June 28, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  MTA NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
21/06/2021 - - - 4,002 202.4647 810,263.73 681,409.24 4,002 170.2672 681,409.24
22/06/2021 8,528 169.1934 1,442,881.32 5,226 201.1726 1,051,328.01 883,914.59 13,754 169.1723 2,326,795.91
23/06/2021 16,000 167.8442 2,685,507.20 5,631 200.1803 1,127,215.27 943,197.45 21,631 167.7548 3,628,704.65
24/06/2021 4,184 167.5815 701,161.00 - - - - 4,184 167.5815 701,161.00
  28,712 168.2067 4,829,549.52 14,859 201.1446 2,988,807.01 2,508,521.27 43,571 168.4164 7,338,070.79
Total
 

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till June 25, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•             Euro 81,007,689.03 for No. 473,419 common shares purchased on the MTA.
•             USD 14,855,873.08 (Euro 12,344,257.92*) for No. 72,815 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of June 25, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,458,745 common shares equal to 3.68% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until June 25, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,273,419 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 596,774,180.13.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner ...).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

