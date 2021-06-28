checkAd

Full power for VSM3 and VSM4 211 megawatts for the two new wind farms of the Serra Branca cluster in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 19:00  |  76   |   |   

Full power for VSM3 and VSM4: 211 megawatts for the two new wind farms of the Serra Branca cluster in Brazil

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the commissioning of all VSM3 (152 megawatts) and VSM4 (59 megawatts) wind farms in the Serra Branca cluster, the largest wind and solar cluster in the world (2.4 gigawatts).

Our Serra Branca cluster continues to expand with the full commissioning of VSM3 and VSM4. It thus achieves an operating capacity of 1084 megawatts, of which 273 are sold to third parties, to which are added 301 megawatts under construction entirely sold to third parties comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

VSM3 wind farm has reached full power (152 megawatts) with 44 turbines of 3.5 megawatts each. Commissioning has been, as is the norm in Brazil, gradual since the first 7 turbines began production in April 2021. Electricity production, sold until the end of June 2021 through short-term contracts, will be, from July 1, sold through a 20-year fixed-price inflation-indexed contract with an electricity distribution company.

The VSM4 wind farm has also entered into service in its entirety (59 megawatts) with 17 turbines of 3.5 megawatts each. Like VSM2, VSM4 will be 100% sold by November 30, 2021 to the utility company Copel, serving 4.8 million customers in 395 municipalities and 1,113 localities. Voltalia's teams will continue to operate and maintain these two wind farms after their transfer to Copel. This sale, which is part of Voltalia’s value creation strategy, will generate revenues for the Services activity over the long term.

Voltalia is thus pursuing its strategy of developing large-scale competitive projects partially sold to partners. The two new farms in operation, VSM3 and VSM4, benefited from strong synergies with the other plants of the Serra Branca cluster in particular the wind farms of VSM1 (163 megawatts, full power in June 2020) and VSM2 (128 megawatts, full power in April 2021).

In total, the Serra Branca wind and solar cluster, developed entirely by Voltalia, has a potential power of 2.4 gigawatts, a world record.

The Serra Branca cluster after the start-up of VSM3 and VSM4

Ownership  Technology  Status  Capacity (in MW) 
Developed and owned by Voltalia  Wind  Operating  811 
Developed and sold by Voltalia  Wind  Operating  273 
Sub total      1 084 
Developed and owned by Voltalia  Wind  Construction 
Developed and sold by Voltalia  Wind  Construction  301 
Sub total      301 
Developed & owned by Voltalia  Solar   Ready to build with PPA  577 
Under development by Voltalia  Solar & Wind  Development  ~500 
Grand Total ~2 400

Status including 187 megawatts to be divested at the end of November 2021 (press release dated May 18, 2021)

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Full power for VSM3 and VSM4 211 megawatts for the two new wind farms of the Serra Branca cluster in Brazil Full power for VSM3 and VSM4: 211 megawatts for the two new wind farms of the Serra Branca cluster in Brazil Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the commissioning of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus