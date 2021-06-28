Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announce s today the commissioning of all VSM3 (152 megawatts) and VSM4 (59 megawatts) wind farms in the Serra Branca c luster , the largest wind and solar c luster in the world (2.4 gigawatts).

Full power for VSM3 and VSM4 : 211 megawatts for the two new wind farms of the Serra Branca cluster in Brazil

“Our Serra Branca cluster continues to expand with the full commissioning of VSM3 and VSM4. It thus achieves an operating capacity of 1084 megawatts, of which 273 are sold to third parties, to which are added 301 megawatts under construction entirely sold to third parties” comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

VSM3 wind farm has reached full power (152 megawatts) with 44 turbines of 3.5 megawatts each. Commissioning has been, as is the norm in Brazil, gradual since the first 7 turbines began production in April 2021. Electricity production, sold until the end of June 2021 through short-term contracts, will be, from July 1, sold through a 20-year fixed-price inflation-indexed contract with an electricity distribution company.

The VSM4 wind farm has also entered into service in its entirety (59 megawatts) with 17 turbines of 3.5 megawatts each. Like VSM2, VSM4 will be 100% sold by November 30, 2021 to the utility company Copel, serving 4.8 million customers in 395 municipalities and 1,113 localities. Voltalia's teams will continue to operate and maintain these two wind farms after their transfer to Copel. This sale, which is part of Voltalia’s value creation strategy, will generate revenues for the Services activity over the long term.

Voltalia is thus pursuing its strategy of developing large-scale competitive projects partially sold to partners. The two new farms in operation, VSM3 and VSM4, benefited from strong synergies with the other plants of the Serra Branca cluster in particular the wind farms of VSM1 (163 megawatts, full power in June 2020) and VSM2 (128 megawatts, full power in April 2021).

In total, the Serra Branca wind and solar cluster, developed entirely by Voltalia, has a potential power of 2.4 gigawatts, a world record.

The Serra Branca c luster after the start-up of VSM3 and VSM4 :

Ownership Technology Status Capacity (in MW) Developed and owned by Voltalia Wind Operating 811 Developed and sold by Voltalia Wind Operating 273 Sub total 1 084 Developed and owned by Voltalia Wind Construction - Developed and sold by Voltalia Wind Construction 301 Sub total 301 Developed & owned by Voltalia Solar Ready to build with PPA 577 Under development by Voltalia Solar & Wind Development ~500 Grand Total ~2 400

Status including 187 megawatts to be divested at the end of November 2021 (press release dated May 18, 2021)