New Nanosonics AuditPro Infection Prevention Digital Product Platform Launched at APIC 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021   

Nanosonics (ASX: NAN), a leader in infection prevention solutions, today announced the launch of Nanosonics AuditPro—a new digital product platform offering traceability, reporting and workflow compliance—at the annual Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) virtual conference, June 28 – 30.

The introduction of Nanosonics AuditPro will offer infection preventionists and Quality managers, an opportunity to improve and standardize infection control compliance across a broad range of medical instruments to support the management of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) risk. The first application will be for the ultrasound market. A national rollout across the United States is anticipated to commence July 2021.

Infection preventionists have increased accountability around compliance challenges of healthcare-associated infections (HAI) and their link to medical device infection control practices. According to an alert from The Joint Commission, 74% of all “immediate threats to life” were from improperly sterilized or high-level disinfected equipment.1

As a reusable medical device, ultrasound probes need to be appropriately disinfected in accordance with the relevant standards to reduce the risk of patient cross-contamination. These standards require clinicians to be able to determine if a probe needs to be Low Level Disinfected (LLD), High Level Disinfected (HLD), or sterilized, based on the procedure the probe will be used for.

The new Nanosonics AuditPro workflow compliance management solution is comprised of a mobile scanning device and application for ultrasound users, coupled with a subscription to a browser-based application. The mobile application is designed to be used at the ultrasound console, seamlessly providing best practice infection control education as part of the clinical workflow, and standardizing infection control practices to meet accreditation requirements.

The sophisticated software interrogates the workflow data set to provide real-time intelligence on procedure classification and disinfection records, including HLD cycle records from the Nanosonics trophon2 device, operator and probe utilization insights, and non-compliance notifications for timely course correction or documentation. The browser-based application provides access to this information through informative management dashboards and survey ready reports for individual departments and data can be aggregated for visibility across facilities and larger multi-center organizations.

