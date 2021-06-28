checkAd

Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report

28.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) is pleased to provide a production and operational update for the period 1 March 2021 to 30 May 2021 (Q3 2021) on Oena Diamond Mine located in the Republic of South Africa.

Oena Diamond Mine, Republic of South Africa

Production at the Oena Diamond Mine during Q3 2021 operated with one mining contractor on site with four pan plants to process run of mine (“ROM”) material and one Bourevestnik (“BVX”) unit used for diamond recovery. Mining and processing of ROM material only occurred during the period and diamond production results for Q3 2021:

  Carats Produced Number of Diamonds US $ / carat average
Q3 2021 ROM 235.84 115 2,207

The Oena Diamond Mine continues to produce large and high-quality diamonds as summarized below.

Top 5 Diamonds by Value per Carat for Q3 2021
Diamond Diamond Size (carats) Sold Price US $ US $ / carat
1 25.28 40,701 1,610
2 22.02 170,000 7,720
3 10.93 23,215 2,124
4 10.20 51,908 5,091
5 8.25 35,954 4,358

The Company continues to evaluate and assess further opportunities in the Republic of South Africa and elsewhere.

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., Executive Chairman of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED

info@southstoneminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include management’s assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “forecasts”, estimates”, “expects” “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans”, “outlook”, “capacity” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

