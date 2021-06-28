DeepGreen Securityholders Approve Business Combination with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.

DeepGreen Metals Inc. (“DeepGreen”) today announced that DeepGreen’s securityholders passed a special resolution approving the Plan of Arrangement related to the previously-announced business combination (the “business combination”) with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (“SOAC”). At the DeepGreen securityholders meeting, held on June 22, 2021, the special resolution approving the Plan of Arrangement was unanimously approved, with 90.4% of the outstanding shares and 98.7% of the outstanding options represented in person or by proxy. No DeepGreen securityholders voted against the resolutions.

The closing of the business combination remains subject to approval by SOAC’s shareholders (NYSE: SOAC) and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021. Following the completion of the business combination, the combined entity will be renamed “TMC the metals company Inc.” (“The Metals Company” or “TMC”) and is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “TMC”.

“I want to thank all of our shareholders for their longstanding support. We are thrilled about what we have accomplished together so far, and we look forward to working with SOAC to shape the future supply chain for EV battery metals,” said Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of DeepGreen. “The vote of our securityholders is a critical step towards listing The Metals Company and ensuring TMC has the resources to achieve its goal of becoming the world’s largest producer of EV battery metals through a responsible approach with the lowest lifecycle ESG impact and low production cost.”

Subsequent to the Meeting, the British Columbia Supreme Court approved the Plan of Arrangement contemplated in the Business Combination Agreement between SOAC and DeepGreen, and determined that the Arrangement was fair and reasonable to the securityholders of DeepGreen.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in the merger, and I want to thank DeepGreen shareholders for their overwhelming vote of confidence,” said Scott Leonard, CEO of SOAC. “Together, after the approval of the SOAC shareholders of the business combination and the closing of the transaction, The Metals Company will have the capital required to realize its vision of bringing better metals to the market and begin meeting the demand for critical battery materials.”