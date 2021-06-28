checkAd

DeepGreen Securityholders Approve Business Combination with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 20:03  |  40   |   |   

DeepGreen Metals Inc. (“DeepGreen”) today announced that DeepGreen’s securityholders passed a special resolution approving the Plan of Arrangement related to the previously-announced business combination (the “business combination”) with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (“SOAC”). At the DeepGreen securityholders meeting, held on June 22, 2021, the special resolution approving the Plan of Arrangement was unanimously approved, with 90.4% of the outstanding shares and 98.7% of the outstanding options represented in person or by proxy. No DeepGreen securityholders voted against the resolutions.

The closing of the business combination remains subject to approval by SOAC’s shareholders (NYSE: SOAC) and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021. Following the completion of the business combination, the combined entity will be renamed “TMC the metals company Inc.” (“The Metals Company” or “TMC”) and is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “TMC”.

“I want to thank all of our shareholders for their longstanding support. We are thrilled about what we have accomplished together so far, and we look forward to working with SOAC to shape the future supply chain for EV battery metals,” said Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of DeepGreen. “The vote of our securityholders is a critical step towards listing The Metals Company and ensuring TMC has the resources to achieve its goal of becoming the world’s largest producer of EV battery metals through a responsible approach with the lowest lifecycle ESG impact and low production cost.”

Subsequent to the Meeting, the British Columbia Supreme Court approved the Plan of Arrangement contemplated in the Business Combination Agreement between SOAC and DeepGreen, and determined that the Arrangement was fair and reasonable to the securityholders of DeepGreen.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in the merger, and I want to thank DeepGreen shareholders for their overwhelming vote of confidence,” said Scott Leonard, CEO of SOAC. “Together, after the approval of the SOAC shareholders of the business combination and the closing of the transaction, The Metals Company will have the capital required to realize its vision of bringing better metals to the market and begin meeting the demand for critical battery materials.”

Seite 1 von 4


Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DeepGreen Securityholders Approve Business Combination with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. DeepGreen Metals Inc. (“DeepGreen”) today announced that DeepGreen’s securityholders passed a special resolution approving the Plan of Arrangement related to the previously-announced business combination (the “business combination”) with Sustainable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
ADDING and REPLACING White House Elevates Battery-Grade Nickel to ‘Critical’ Status in 100-day Supply Chain Review, Notes Huge Potential of Seafloor Resources