AB Science announced today that it has signed an agreement with historical shareholders to implement a joint strategy to increase the value of masitinib

CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO SUPPORT THE COMMON STRATEGY

Paris, June 28, 2021, 7.45pm

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) announced today that it has signed an agreement with historical shareholders to implement a joint strategy to increase the value of masitinib. Under this agreement, these historical shareholders, representing today 8.7% of the company's share capital, undertake to act in concert with the founding shareholders of AB Science in order to:

study strategies to optimize the value of masitinib, in particular in the context of a potential strategic alliance with one or several pharmaceutical company(ies) for the clinical development and commercialization of masitinib in one or more major indication(s), and/or in one or more major region(s); and

to study the opportunity of listing AB Science on a foreign market, in particular the NASDAQ (through an American Depository Receipts program).

The agreement will be implemented subject to the condition of obtaining a final exemption decision from the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, free and clear of any appeal, confirming that there is no need for a public offer.

This agreement also includes the signature of a firm financing option for an amount of €25 million over the next 12 months, at the initiative of AB Science. These financings will have to be carried out within the framework of the "private placement" or "capital increase reserved for categories of persons" resolutions that are currently in place. With this agreement, AB Science's financial visibility is extended beyond 24 months. This funding commitment may be increased by an additional 50 million euros, at the rate of 25 million euros per year from the first anniversary date, subject to a clause of absence of significantly unfavorable event.

Finally, this agreement includes a lock-up by certain minority shareholders on 1.8 million shares for a period of three years (or until the implementation of the value enhancement strategy if this occurs before the end of the three-year period).

The historic shareholders will participate, alongside AB Science's management, in a Steering Committee responsible for advising AB Science on the implementation of the masitinib development strategy. The members of this Steering Committee (excluding AB Science’s management) will be paid for their services at a rate of 1.25% of future net sales of masitinib (or future upfront, milestone and royalty payments), with masitinib development costs (initially discounted at 15% per year) being deducted from the calculation basis. If a payment is due, it will be capped at 22.5 million euros (over the life of the AB Science patents) or 45 million euros in the event that AB Science holds one marketing authorization issued by the EMA or the FDA or 67.5 million euros in the event that AB Science holds two marketing authorizations in two different indications issued by the EMA or the FDA.