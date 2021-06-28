checkAd

WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 20:16  |  30   |   |   

Award-winning adult-use brand Color now available coast-to-coast in 90% of Canada’s retail markets

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Color Cannabis brand into the Province of New Brunswick, following receipt of its first purchase order from Cannabis NB, the province’s legal recreational cannabis retailer. With the initial order for multi-pack, dried flower pre-roll products in Ghost Train Haze and Pedro’s Sweet Sativa cultivars, adult-use brand Color expands its national distribution coast-to-coast in 90% of Canada’s retail markets commencing July 2021 and could see additional formats released in the province later in the year.

“This has been a break-out year for our award-winning Color Cannabis brand, with its distribution channels now further expanded across Canada alongside 100% fill-rates. We are thrilled to welcome consumers from the Atlantic provinces as we introduce our pre-roll products, currently the industry’s fastest growing cannabis format,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair, WeedMD. “With the introduction to New Brunswick’s retail market, both Color and Saturday Cannabis product placements have increased approximately 400% in national retail stores over the last year. We continue to deliver on our promise of providing quality-produced brands and products coast-to-coast, and now with this expanded coverage, we are present in over 90% of Canada’s cannabis markets.”

In addition to New Brunswick, WeedMD’s adult-use cannabis products are available in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Quebec.

Updated investor presentation and corporate deck can be found here. Access WeedMD’s 2021 Shareholder Newsletter here and information about upcoming corporate events here.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric operator, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold. WeedMD is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick Award-winning adult-use brand Color now available coast-to-coast in 90% of Canada’s retail marketsTORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus