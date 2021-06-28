WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Award-winning adult-use brand Color now available coast-to-coast in 90% of Canada’s retail markets
TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the
“Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Color Cannabis brand into the Province of New
Brunswick, following receipt of its first purchase order from Cannabis NB, the province’s legal recreational cannabis retailer. With the initial order for multi-pack, dried flower pre-roll products
in Ghost Train Haze and Pedro’s Sweet Sativa cultivars, adult-use brand Color expands its national distribution coast-to-coast in 90% of Canada’s retail markets commencing July 2021 and could see
additional formats released in the province later in the year.
“This has been a break-out year for our award-winning Color Cannabis brand, with its distribution channels now further expanded across Canada alongside 100% fill-rates. We are thrilled to welcome consumers from the Atlantic provinces as we introduce our pre-roll products, currently the industry’s fastest growing cannabis format,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair, WeedMD. “With the introduction to New Brunswick’s retail market, both Color and Saturday Cannabis product placements have increased approximately 400% in national retail stores over the last year. We continue to deliver on our promise of providing quality-produced brands and products coast-to-coast, and now with this expanded coverage, we are present in over 90% of Canada’s cannabis markets.”
In addition to New Brunswick, WeedMD’s adult-use cannabis products are available in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Quebec.
About WeedMD Inc.
WeedMD Inc. is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric operator, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold. WeedMD is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels.
