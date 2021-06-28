WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick

Award-winning adult-use brand Color now available coast-to-coast in 90% of Canada’s retail markets

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Color Cannabis brand into the Province of New Brunswick, following receipt of its first purchase order from Cannabis NB, the province’s legal recreational cannabis retailer. With the initial order for multi-pack, dried flower pre-roll products in Ghost Train Haze and Pedro’s Sweet Sativa cultivars, adult-use brand Color expands its national distribution coast-to-coast in 90% of Canada’s retail markets commencing July 2021 and could see additional formats released in the province later in the year.



“This has been a break-out year for our award-winning Color Cannabis brand, with its distribution channels now further expanded across Canada alongside 100% fill-rates. We are thrilled to welcome consumers from the Atlantic provinces as we introduce our pre-roll products, currently the industry’s fastest growing cannabis format,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair, WeedMD. “With the introduction to New Brunswick’s retail market, both Color and Saturday Cannabis product placements have increased approximately 400% in national retail stores over the last year. We continue to deliver on our promise of providing quality-produced brands and products coast-to-coast, and now with this expanded coverage, we are present in over 90% of Canada’s cannabis markets.”