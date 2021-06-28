THOMASVILLE, GA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announced for the first time we had a Quadruple header, crowning the winners in 4 different events over the course of a single weekend - the perfect way to end another great month for GGToor! Along with some of our best performing games such as Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Apex Legends, and Pokemon:TCG Online, this month we also offered events for the first time in two new games - Clash of Clans, and Rocket League.

The Company is excited to build on this momentum as we set our sights on the July calendar and expand our capacity; we are planning to hold 12 events (and break more records) in the month ahead!

GGtoor.com is relaunching its merchandise shop, redesigning it to create a better user experience and make it easier for players registered with GGToor.com to redeem their Shadow Credits. The new version will give us the ability to choose the vendors that can provide a better quality of products and higher markups in the merchandise offered, thus giving us a better revenue stream.

This week’s Rocket League 3v3 tournament had early front runners such as Team "Oranges?", a well-known team that had taken second place in another recent tournament, looking for the gold this time around, along with Texas A&M, coming over from the Collegiate Rocket League, where they had taken on powerhouse colleges from around the nation, and also Eclipse eSports, fielding several seasoned players on the hunt to make a name for themselves once more.

Texas A&M was a heavy favorite and proved their worth as they took out both Oranges? and Mighty Academy to advance to the Winners Finals against Eclipse eSports. In their best of 5 series, Texas A&M, led by a stellar defensive effort by Melly, was able to break through in a nail-biter 3-2 victory and secure their spot in the Grand Finals. It was an unknown dark horse that led the charge through the losers bracket; after dropping to Midnight Sloths in round 1, Yung Farmers completed a miracle lower bracket run, eventually running into Eclipse in lower finals. With a combination of fast rotations and overwhelming shots, Yung Farmers swept Eclipse to win the Loser's bracket finals and progress to the Grand Finals to face Texas A&M.