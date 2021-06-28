LGBTQ+ Consumers Aim High With Retirement Savings Goals, Says New Lincoln Financial Study

LGBTQ+ Americans have big goals when it comes to retirement. According to Lincoln Financial Group’s (NYSE:LNC) 2021 Retirement Power Study, LGBTQ+ respondents feel they should save a higher median amount of their annual salary for retirement — 20% — when compared to the broader population at 15%. LGBTQ+ respondents are also more likely to have increased their retirement plan contribution rate in the last year (31% of LGBTQ+ consumers took this action vs. 23% of the broader population) and almost half (45%) of LGBTQ+ consumers said they followed the performance of their investments more closely last year.

“Our research shows that LGBTQ+ consumers are actively engaged in retirement planning and in managing their finances overall,” said Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president of Workplace Solutions, Operations and Brand for Lincoln Financial Group. “And despite the market volatility and uncertainties all Americans have faced this past year, this community has not put their financial futures on hold, instead focusing on long-term goals to achieve the retirement they envision.”