Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 25, 2021.



Directors: Director nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as Directors of Swiss Water. The voting results for individual Directors elected were as follows: