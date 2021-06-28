checkAd

Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 25, 2021.

Directors: Director nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as Directors of Swiss Water. The voting results for individual Directors elected were as follows:

    Votes For   Votes Withheld
Nominee   Number Percentage
 		  Number Percentage
Frank A. Dennis   1,933,415 78.99%   514,378 21.01%
Roland W. Veit   1,928,260 78.78%   519,533 21.22%
Anne G. Saunders   2,122,673 86.72%   325,120 13.28%
Robert B. Johnston   2,108,255 86.13%   339,538 13.87%
Donald J. Tringali   2,298,423 93.90%   149,370 6.10%
Nancy L. McKenzie   2,122,423 86.71%   325,370 13.29%
Alan C. Wallace   2,123,383 86.75%   324,410 13.25%
             

Auditors:   PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors with 99.56% voting support.

