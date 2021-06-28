Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce voting
results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 25, 2021.
Directors: Director nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as Directors of Swiss Water. The voting results for individual Directors elected were as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Nominee
|Number
|
Percentage
|Number
|
Percentage
|Frank A. Dennis
|1,933,415
|78.99%
|514,378
|21.01%
|Roland W. Veit
|1,928,260
|78.78%
|519,533
|21.22%
|Anne G. Saunders
|2,122,673
|86.72%
|325,120
|13.28%
|Robert B. Johnston
|2,108,255
|86.13%
|339,538
|13.87%
|Donald J. Tringali
|2,298,423
|93.90%
|149,370
|6.10%
|Nancy L. McKenzie
|2,122,423
|86.71%
|325,370
|13.29%
|Alan C. Wallace
|2,123,383
|86.75%
|324,410
|13.25%
Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors with 99.56% voting support.
