Adevinta ASA (ADE)– Annual General Meeting 29 June 2021 – Amended Recommendations from the Nomination Committee

As announced on 25 June 2021, pursuant to Article 6 of the Company's Articles of Association (as amended following completion of the Company’s acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group), eBay has informed the Company that they intend to appoint Marie Oh Huber and Mark Solomons from eBay to the Adevinta board, and Schibsted has informed the Company that they intend to appoint Aleksander Rosinski and Kristin Skogen Lund to the board. Consequently, Kristin Skogen Lund has withdrawn her candidacy as a shareholder elected member to the Adevinta board at the upcoming annual general meeting, and from the same time she will continue on the Adevinta board as a board member appointed by Schibsted pursuant to Article 6 of the Articles of Association.

In light of the above, the Nomination Committee has adjusted its recommendations to the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The adjusted recommendations are attached to this announcement.

Media contacts:

Mélodie Laroche
Head of Corporate Communications
T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

Marie de Scorbiac/Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. 

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs 6,300 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment





