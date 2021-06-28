Adevinta ASA (ADE)– Annual General Meeting 29 June 2021 – Amended Recommendations from the Nomination Committee

As announced on 25 June 2021, pursuant to Article 6 of the Company's Articles of Association (as amended following completion of the Company’s acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group), eBay has informed the Company that they intend to appoint Marie Oh Huber and Mark Solomons from eBay to the Adevinta board, and Schibsted has informed the Company that they intend to appoint Aleksander Rosinski and Kristin Skogen Lund to the board. Consequently, Kristin Skogen Lund has withdrawn her candidacy as a shareholder elected member to the Adevinta board at the upcoming annual general meeting, and from the same time she will continue on the Adevinta board as a board member appointed by Schibsted pursuant to Article 6 of the Articles of Association.

In light of the above, the Nomination Committee has adjusted its recommendations to the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The adjusted recommendations are attached to this announcement.