checkAd

ViacomCBS Announces CMT Music Awards Will Move to CBS on Heels of This Year’s Success

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 21:00  |  31   |   |   

ViacomCBS today announced that on the heels of this year’s success, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS – country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show – and its signature country music tentpole will have its global premiere exclusively on CBS starting in 2022. The annual ViacomCBS owned event will broadcast live from Nashville on CBS on a date to be announced. For the 2022 event, CMT will kick off the company’s first ever Country Music Week by hosting week-long special programming and events capped by exclusive director’s cut airings of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS later on CMT and various ViacomCBS platforms.

This year, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS saw more than a 10% increase in total viewers and dominated as the #1 most social program across all of television for the night. Across the six ViacomCBS network simulcast, P18-34 ratings saw a +32% increase over last year’s event.*

Celebrated for its high-powered, world premiere and cross-genre performances, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS have aired live since 2005, delivering Nashville’s biggest party to music fans across the globe. The 2021 show, hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, featured the most ever first-time collaborations and blended-genre pairings in show history. Standout performances included H.E.R. + Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton + BRELAND, and NEEDTOBREATHE + Carrie Underwood, who remains the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history with 22 wins. More information on this year’s show here.

CBS has been America’s Most Watched Network for 13 consecutive seasons and the home of big entertainment events such as THE GRAMMY AWARDS, THE TONY AWARDS, THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS and this season’s most-watched special, OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A CBS PRIMETIME SPECIAL.

For additional information and news, visit ViacomCBSPressExpress.com and CMTPress.com.

+++

Source: Nielsen Early Ratings, 6/9/21, L+SD coverage ratings, total viewers=P2+. Social Content Ratings, excluding sports, 6/9/21. Owned Social: Conviva, YouTube Analytics, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Snap Analytics, 5/5/21-6/10/21.

ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViacomCBS Announces CMT Music Awards Will Move to CBS on Heels of This Year’s Success ViacomCBS today announced that on the heels of this year’s success, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS – country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show – and its signature country music tentpole will have its global premiere exclusively on CBS starting in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:00 Uhr
ViacomCBS Announces CMT MUSIC AWARDS Will Move To CBS on Heels of This Year’s Success
23.06.21
ViacomCBS Announces Enhanced Streaming Content Leadership Structure
17.06.21
BET Celebrates Juneteenth and the Resilience of the African American Spirit With a Curated Compilation of Uplifting Long and Short-form Content Under Its ‘Content for Change’ Initiative
17.06.21
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, July 9
14.06.21
Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 “BET AWARDS” Broadcast Set to Air Live on BET, Sunday, June 27 at 8: 00 PM, ET/PT
11.06.21
J Balvin, Samantha Bee, Padma Lakshmi, Nancy Pelosi and Ben Simmons Join Nickelodeon’s Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality, Premiering Thursday June 17, at 7:30 P.M. ET/PT
07.06.21
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service This Summer
01.06.21
ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference