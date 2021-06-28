checkAd

Oak Valley Community Bank Ranks in the Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks by American Banker Magazine

OAKDALE, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce that it placed 85th on American Banker magazine’s list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks with less than $2 billion in assets. The ranking, based on a three-year average of each bank's return on average equity, placed Oak Valley Community Bank 9th out of the 26 California banks to achieve this ranking.

“It is an honor to be named on this list of exceptional community banks,” stated Chris Courtney, President and CEO. “To be recognized after a year of unparalleled opportunities and challenges due to the pandemic is especially meaningful. It illustrates our financial strength and performance while highlighting the continued commitment to excellence demonstrated by our team as we serve the needs of our clients and community.”

Over the last 15 months, Oak Valley Community Bank has been focused on providing customers access to credit, particularly through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the special funding initiative designed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. The bank processed over 1,650 first draw and 715 second draw PPP loans, totaling over $330 million.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265)
  Toll Free (866) 844-7500
  www.ovcb.com




