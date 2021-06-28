Oak Valley Community Bank Ranks in the Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks by American Banker Magazine

OAKDALE, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce that it placed 85th on American Banker magazine’s list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks with less than $2 billion in assets. The ranking, based on a three-year average of each bank's return on average equity, placed Oak Valley Community Bank 9th out of the 26 California banks to achieve this ranking.

“It is an honor to be named on this list of exceptional community banks,” stated Chris Courtney, President and CEO. “To be recognized after a year of unparalleled opportunities and challenges due to the pandemic is especially meaningful. It illustrates our financial strength and performance while highlighting the continued commitment to excellence demonstrated by our team as we serve the needs of our clients and community.”