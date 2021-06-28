checkAd

Entera Bio to Conduct Conference Call on June 30 to Discuss Phase 2 Results for EB613 Positioned to be the First Oral Bone-Building Agent for the Treatment of Osteoporosis

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced it will conduct a conference call to discuss results from its successfully completed Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis. EB613 is an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, and is positioned to be the first oral bone building (anabolic) product to treat osteoporosis patients.

Attendees on the call will include osteoporosis expert and Principal Investigator of the Phase 2 study Dr. Liana Tripto-Shkolnik, Sheba Medical Center, Institute of Endocrinology. Dr. Tripto-Shkolnik will provide context on the results of the study and the benefits of an oral drug to treat osteoporosis. Also on the call will be Entera CEO, Spiros Jamas; President of R&D, Phillip Schwartz; Chief Medical Officer, Art Santora; and CFO, Ramesh Ratan.  

The conference call will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 12-1pm EDT and will include a question-and-answer session. To participate on the live call, please dial (844) 467-6041 (US) or (409) 217-8787 (international) and provide the conference ID “5298499” five to ten minutes before the start of the call.

To access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” page of Entera’s website, please click here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Entera’s website for approximately 45 days following the presentation.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

