RadNet, Inc. and Jefferies to Host a Teach-In on Artificial Intelligence within Diagnostic Imaging

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Greg Sorensen, President of RadNet’s DeepHealth artificial intelligence division, will be hosting a call with Jefferies equity research analysts, Brian Tanquilut and Anthony Petrone, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



In order to register for the live webcast or its archived replay, you may click https://centurylink.cwebcast.com/ses/e3r1OUZgWmWARn1YIvFMPQ~~