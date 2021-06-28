Legendary Hero Senator Mike Gravel Ended Final Career As Chairman and CEO of THC Farmaceuticals, Inc When He Passed Away This Weekend
Thousand Oaks, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBDual Biotechnology Corp's parent company, THC Farmaceuticals, Inc (OTC: CBDG), developer of a unique line of premium CBD based oral health products as well as Dr. Rubin's Anxiety Pills today announced the final departure of CBDG's Chairman and CEO.
Senator Mike Gravel, former CEO of THC Farmaceuticals, Inc (OTC: CBDG), who in his own words "brought judgment to the table based upon experience and accomplishment," sadly departed from his family home in California this weekend. "Senator Gravel's wealth of experience with public policies, politics and private business made him the best candidate for CEO, and helped CBDG and the entire cannabis sector's efforts to overcome federal criminalization policies," said Company Management. "His stature as a noted politician demanded a response for his added bravery of heading up not one but two Cannabis-related publicly traded companies, the first being Cannabis Sativa, Inc."
Although best known for filibustering the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and contributing to the end to the military draft and Vietnam War, Senator Gravel was an outspoken opponent of Nixon's war on drugs. "Mike continued breaking barriers when joining CBDS' team and later ours," Company Management went on to say. "The stigma of being a cannabis company had not been overcome at that very early time when he first joined CBDS's board and later that of CBDG, and it took great courage. Mike was a resolute advocate of personal freedom and cannabis legalization. Here's looking up to our beloved Mike Gravel and his everlasting memory."
reference: https://mikegravel.com/
About CBDual Biotechnology Corp.
THC Farmaceuticals, Inc.: (OTC: CBDG), through its subsidiary, CBDual Biotechnology Corp., is a pharmaceutical start-up company that focuses on developing products based on cannabidiol (CBD) and/or Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The Company's facility is located in Southern California. We provide easy access for patients to participate in clinical trials of new medical cannabis medications, therapies, and products. CBDual Biotechnology Corp is a privately held, U.S. Based Biotechnology company with proprietary technology for enhanced oral delivery of bioactive cannabinoids. This technology promotes overall oral health due to the higher effectiveness of the delivery methodology. The Company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in California, with its R&D in the U.S. and Israel.
