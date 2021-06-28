Legendary Hero Senator Mike Gravel Ended Final Career As Chairman and CEO of THC Farmaceuticals, Inc When He Passed Away This Weekend

Thousand Oaks, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBDual Biotechnology Corp's parent company, THC Farmaceuticals, Inc (OTC: CBDG), developer of a unique line of premium CBD based oral health products as well as Dr. Rubin's Anxiety Pills today announced the final departure of CBDG's Chairman and CEO.

Senator Mike Gravel, former CEO of THC Farmaceuticals, Inc (OTC: CBDG), who in his own words "brought judgment to the table based upon experience and accomplishment," sadly departed from his family home in California this weekend. "Senator Gravel's wealth of experience with public policies, politics and private business made him the best candidate for CEO, and helped ­­­­­­­­­­­­­CBDG and the entire cannabis sector's efforts to overcome federal criminalization policies," said Company Management. "His stature as a noted politician demanded a response for his added bravery of heading up not one but two Cannabis-related publicly traded companies, the first being Cannabis Sativa, Inc."