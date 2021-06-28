GlobeX Data's Sekur Latin American Launch Featured in Stockhouse Article

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to report that it has …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to report that it has been published on Stockhouse as part of a general product marketing the commercial launch of its SekurMessenger Swiss hosted messaging security and privacy solution in Latin America.

GlobeX Data and América Móvil are looking at offering a secure and private alternative to other non-secure and non-private messaging applications. The market is geared primarily for business and government users, and privacy conscious consumers. According information published on América Móvi's website , Telcel is the largest mobile operator in Mexico, with over 75 million mobile subscribers. América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) is the 7 th largest telecom operator in the world with over 277 million mobile subscribers in over 20 countries throughout Latin America and Europe.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issue each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. As the Introduction Video demonstrates, the service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.