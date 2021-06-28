ePlay Announces Completion of Holo3D Acquisition, Apple Approval of Klocked, and Release of Klocked Beta 1.0 to Early Access Users

Augmented reality marketing company acquisition now complete and Klocked running app released to phase 1 early access usersVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of start-up augmented reality marketing company, Holo3D Technologies Inc. ('Holo3D'). Pursuant to an agreement to purchase dated June 25, 2021 between the Company, Holo3D and the shareholders of Holo3D, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Holo3D, and in exchange, the Company issued an aggregate of 12,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Holo3D at a deemed price of $0.145833 per share.

In addition, ePlay is thrilled to announce that Apple has approved the Klocked app for release to the Apple App Store and ePlay has released the first beta version of Klocked to the first phase of early access users. Thousands of runners have signed up to help try, test, and run with the new augmented reality app first announced last year under the nickname Holodeck. Internal development and testing have resulted in a beta release of Klocked available via Apple Test Flight and only to users that sign up for early access at Klocked.me.

The first beta release of Klocked includes virtual courses in Boston, Toronto, California, Tennessee, Chicago, New York, London, and Paris. Runners can customize their avatars, share their runs, upload to Strava, and run under the Eiffel Tower or by the London Eye. The website at Klocked.me continues to accept early access participants. Race organizers, charities, and brands are also eligible for early access to see how Klocked can help their organizations drive human performance, donations, and revenues.

"We released Klocked to our first round of beta testers for this weekend's runs," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "The response from runner's first augmented reality run experience has been fantastic - what's next for Klocked will blow users away."

The company previously announced the Klocked advisory team includes technology and media executives Danielle Quatrochi former MapMyRun, Waylon Ian Chin and Joey Brander at First Serve Partners, Mohammed Iqbal of Sweatworks, and Michael Smith former Olympian attending the Tokyo Olympics next month as a broadcaster. The much anticipated full release of Klocked will follow the Beta release stage.