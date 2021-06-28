checkAd

United Health Products Provides Corporate Update and Announces Equity Financing

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 21:30  |  59   |   |   

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / United Health Products, Inc. (OTCPK:UEEC), ('UHP'), developer, manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp, a patented Neutralized Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose hemostatic agent, today provided a corporate update on its current product development and commercialization activities.

In anticipation of a successful outcome to its Class III Pre-market Approval (PMA) application, the UHP team is pursuing several initiatives that will maximize the addressable market for its HemoStyp gauze and additional formats which, if approved by the FDA, will allow UHP to offer a full suite of Class III hemostatic formats to the human surgical market.

'Our stated strategy has always been to deploy our patented HemoStyp technology in all applications and markets where its unique qualities can provide value to customers and patients and compete successfully with the leading alternatives,' said Brian Thom, Chief Executive Officer. 'To that end, we are advancing several clinical and commercial projects as we await FDA feedback on our PMA application.'

UHP is working with the Western Institutional Review Board to design an 80-patient study to investigate the safety and efficacy of HemoStyp gauze in a variety of laparoscopic procedures. The study design and approval are complete and UHP expects to enroll the study's first patient within the next 60 days. Such minimally invasive procedures are a fast-growing segment of the surgical market and UHP believes that its products would be an excellent tool to address moderate bleeding due to its supple structure, neutral pH level and rapid breakdown and absorption in the body. The study will involve patients undergoing abdominal, thoracic, and orthopedic and gynecologic procedures at several facilities.

Separately, UHP continues to refine the design of its HemoStyp flowable gel format and recently completed additional animal testing for this potential product extension against the current market leading gel product. The results of this latest test procedure support the commercial viability of a HemoStyp gel product that will have several unique attributes and offer surgeons an attractive alternative to existing gel options, if approved for Class III applications.

Consistent with the strategy to selectively target certain 510k markets where its HemoStyp technology offers a differentiated solution, UHP is in discussions with a leading U.S. provider of hemodialysis services to conduct a clinical study of a HemoStyp adhesive bandage format to address post-dialysis bleeding at the patient's access site.

