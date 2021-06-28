checkAd

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Athira Pharma, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ATHA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of class action lawsuits on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA): (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in September 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Athira securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO and/or during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Athira class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2111.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuits, the Offering documents contained and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the research conducted by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Leen Kawas, was tainted by Kawas’ scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data through the altering of Western blot images; (2) this purported research was foundational to Athira’s efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s because it laid the biological groundwork that Athira was using in its approach to treating Alzheimer’s; (3) as a result, Athira’s intellectual property and product development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s was based on invalid research; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Athira class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2111.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

