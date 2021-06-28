Micron Solutions, Inc. Announces Resignation of CFO

CEO Bill Laursen commented, “Wayne’s leadership and successful efforts in enhancing our business reporting and systems, and the recent completion of the sales-lease back transaction will be an important part of Micron’s success going forward and part of Wayne’s legacy.”

FITCHBURG, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: MICR) (the “ Company ”), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., producing highly-engineered, innovative components requiring precision machining and injection molding, announced that Wayne Coll, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, will be leaving the Company on July 16, 2021. The Company thanks Mr. Coll for his many significant contributions to the Company over the past two years, including the recently closed sale-lease back transaction and updates to the Company’s business reporting and systems.

“During the two years I have been with Micron Solutions, the Company has gone through a significant transformation, both in its business culture and in its business systems, despite mostly occurring during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the recent close of the sale-leaseback transaction, my role in the Company is shifting from implementation to maintenance, and this has enabled me to make the decision to move to a new challenge,” said Wayne Coll, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company has initiated a search for Mr. Coll’s replacement. At this time, the Company has not appointed an interim replacement for Mr. Coll.

About Micron Solutions, Inc.

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces highly-engineered, innovative medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. The Company also contract manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and automotive applications. In addition, the Company is a market leader in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The Company’s strategy for growth is to build a best-in-class contract manufacturer with a specialized focus on plastic injection molding and highly-engineered medical devices and components requiring precision machining.