TUI AG: Successful upsizing of April convertible bonds through c.190 million euros tap issue at 105.857 per cent / Funds inflow of a good 200 million euros with the aim of refinancing and repayment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.06.2021, 21:47  |  36   |   |   

28.06.2021 / 21:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Hannover, 28 June 2021. TUI AG has successfully completed its tap offering of convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of c.190 million Euro. The new bonds will be convertible into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary registered shares of TUI and be fully fungible with the 400 million euros convertible bonds issued on 16 April 2021.

TUI intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for refinancing in particular to further reduce drawings under the KfW facilities and towards a subsequent repayment of such facilities.

The new bonds will be issued on the same terms (save for the issue price) as the existing bonds issued in April and will form a single series (Gesamtemission) with the existing bonds.

The new bonds shall be issued at a price of 105.857 per cent of their principal amount as determined following an accelerated bookbuilding. Thus, TUI will receive a good 200 million euros.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, HSBC and UniCredit Bank AG are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the Offering.

For further information, please contact:

ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations, Controlling &
Corporate Finance 		Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/
+49 (0)511 566 1425
   
Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435
Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas  
Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823
   
Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia  
Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318
   
MEDIA ENQUIRIES  
Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations Tel: + 49 (0)511 566 6024
 
