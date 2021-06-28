checkAd

Goldstar Acquires Claims Contiguous to Its Anctil Property In Québec

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Benoit Moreau to acquire a 100% interest in 40 claims contiguous to its Anctil property, located in Québec Canada, in consideration of the issuance of 400,000 common shares of the Corporation.

These new claims represent approximately an additional 2,232 hectares (22.32 km2), enlarging the property size to a total of approximately 5,916 hectares (59.16 km2). The claims expand the project area along the east-west stratigraphy.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier
Chairman
Telephone: 514-284-3663
dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

 





