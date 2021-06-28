Goldstar Acquires Claims Contiguous to Its Anctil Property In Québec

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Benoit Moreau to acquire a 100% interest in 40 claims contiguous to its Anctil property, located in Québec Canada, in consideration of the issuance of 400,000 common shares of the Corporation.



These new claims represent approximately an additional 2,232 hectares (22.32 km2), enlarging the property size to a total of approximately 5,916 hectares (59.16 km2). The claims expand the project area along the east-west stratigraphy.