San Jose Water Announces Willie Brown as Vice President - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

San Jose Water (“SJW” or “the Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announced today that Willie Brown has been appointed by the SJW Group Board of Directors to serve as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to this, Mr. Brown served as Corporate Secretary and Assistant General Counsel. In this new role, he will also be a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team and an officer of SJW Group. Mr. Brown joined San Jose Water in 2008 as an attorney.

“Willie is a great addition to the Executive Leadership Team,” stated Eric W. Thornburg, President and CEO of SJW Group. Mr. Thornburg added, “In his 13 years at SJW, Willie has demonstrated his passion and skill for serving customers, employees and shareholders. SJW Group has a “1” rating from ISS for governance, the highest possible, largely due to the commitment of Willie and his colleagues to ensure our processes align with best practices. I look forward to his counsel, perspective and the impact he will have on our organization in his expanded leadership role.”

His new leadership responsibilities began the week of June 1. Among his responsibilities in his new role, Mr. Brown will oversee corporate governance, legal matters, contract negotiation and management, and management of outside counsel. Mr. Brown’s team supports company financings, mergers and acquisitions, SEC filings, executive compensation, internal controls, policy development and implementation, enterprise risk management and other company business functions.

Mr. Brown commented, “I am eager to take on this new role and join our Executive Leadership Team as we continue to advance important company initiatives that will serve our customers, employees, communities and shareholders.”

His past experience includes start-up representation, venture capital financing and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Brown is also actively engaged in SJW Group’s National Diversity and Equity Council and its Corporate Sustainability team. He is passionate about community service as the current Chair of the Civil Service Commission of the City of Santa Clara, and as a board member of two nonprofits. He, his husband, and their twin sons reside in Santa Clara, CA.

