Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, is pleased to announce a new …

The challenge is to enable app developers and marketers to spend intelligently on campaigns to acquire new installs for their apps in a fully compliant and kid-safe way. Singular and Kidoz, both certified by PRIVO and compliant with all COPPA and GDPR regulations, have partnered to enable Singular's privacy-compliant child-safe attribution product with Kidoz's Contextual Ad Network. Employing Singular's COPPA-compliant measurement, Singular and Kidoz can provide campaigns that are tabulated and attributed properly for clients & publishers.

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network ( www.kidoz.net ) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Singular ( www.singular.net ), a leading marketing analytics and attribution platform, to measureuser acquisition and unify marketing data in the kid-safe mobile market.

Kidoz Co-CEO Eldad Ben Tora recently sat down with Singular's John Koetsier, to talk about kid-safe marketing and the potential for app install campaigns on the Kidoz network with Singular attribution enabled. The interview in its entirety can be viewed here:

https://www.singular.net/blog/kid-safe-attribution-skadnetwork/

"The demand for kid-safe attribution is rapidly growing," said Eldad Ben Tora, Co-CEO of Kidoz. "Previously app owners that were looking to optimize their user acquisition budget were limited in their ability to track the value of different traffic sources. Via our partnership with Singular, every advertiser can now correctly attribute installs and understand the value of each source without compromising the privacy and security that users, advertisers, and publishers expect from Kidoz. Singular is a leader in marketing analytics and attributionand this partnership expands the possibilities of kid-safe marketing."

"Singular is committed to enabling the best marketing analytics for our customers and connecting to the leading COPPA network Kidoz with our COPPA-compliant measurement solution is a perfect match," said Susan Kuo, Co-founder & COO of Singular. "Connecting with Kidoz provides Singular customers with a new option for reaching children and families in a secure and private way and we look forward to building our business relationship together."