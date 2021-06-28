checkAd

Celcuity Announces Launch of Follow-on Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that it has …

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. As part of the offering, Celcuity expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Celcuity. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Celcuity intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, expansion of business development activities and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for this offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as the lead manager and Needham & Company is acting as the senior co-manager.

The shares are being offered by Celcuity pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from the following: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, email postSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, telephone: 833-297-2926.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

