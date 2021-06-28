checkAd

Solitron Devices, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Revenue and Bookings

Autor: Accesswire
WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK:SODI) ("Solitron" or the "Company") is pleased to announce strong fiscal 2022 first quarter revenue and bookings.

FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Net sales increased 45% to approximately $3.61 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter versus $2.50 million in the fiscal 2021 first quarter
  • Net bookings increased 39% to $2.03 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter versus $1.46 million in the fiscal 2021 first quarter.

On April 21, 2021 we announced the closing of the purchase of a new facility. Over the coming months we will be making all the necessary improvements and our plan is to relocate during the Company's fiscal third/fourth quarter. Knowing that we would have up to a month where shipments would be curtailed, we made the decision to produce and ship earlier when possible. The expectation is that our fiscal first and probably second quarter would report higher net sales than what the business can currently sustain based on backlog, while the fiscal third/fourth quarter would likely have materially lower net sales due to the relocation disruption. For the 2022 fiscal year our current expectation is for net sales to be modestly higher than fiscal 2021.

In the fiscal 2022 first quarter, ended May 31, 2021, net sales increased 45% to approximately $3.61 million as compared to $2.50 million in the fiscal 2021 first quarter. Bookings increased approximately 39% to approximately $2.03 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter as compared to $1.46 million in the fiscal 2021 first quarter.

On June 12, 2021, subsequent to the end of the fiscal 2022 first quarter, the Company's bank was informed by the SBA that Solitron's PPP loan had been forgiven in full. Like most companies, we faced significant uncertainty a year ago related to our business and operations. We are pleased at how our team adjusted to the challenges of COVID. We were able to maintain staffing levels and still meet our customer's delivery requirements. The forgiveness amount will be reflected in fiscal 2022 second quarter results.

Our plan is to continue to produce and ship aggressively in the fiscal second quarter. Currently, we expect fiscal second quarter sales to be lower than fiscal first quarter levels. We are not able to provide any expected bookings levels for the fiscal second quarter or for fiscal 2022 at this time.

As a board and management team, we are committed to good corporate governance. Due to a lack of audited financials we were not able to hold an annual meeting during the last few years. Over the last four months we have filed audited financials for the last three fiscal years. We expect to begin the process of preparing and then filing annual meeting documents in the coming months and expect to have a shareholders meeting by early fall.

