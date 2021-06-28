ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business Combination with Thoma Bravo Advantage

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ironSource, a leading business platform that enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy, and Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of their previously-announced business combination. ironSource has been approved for trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on June 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "IS." As previously announced, Thoma Bravo Advantage shareholders approved the transaction at the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 22, 2021.

The transaction included $2.15 billion in cash proceeds, including an oversubscribed PIPE of $1.3 billion and funds from the trust account of Thoma Bravo Advantage. With the conclusion of the business combination, ironSource received approximately $660 million of cash proceeds following payment of transaction expenses to fuel its growth and further its market leadership. Tomer Bar Zeev, CEO and co-founder of ironSource, and ironSource's founder-led management team, will continue to lead the combined company. Orlando Bravo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Thoma Bravo Advantage, as well as a founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo, L.P., will join the ironSource Board of Directors effective as of the closing of the business combination.

"Today marks an important step for ironSource as a leading platform for global app and game developers, and we are excited to enter the public markets and continue to advance our platform and our vision for the company and the App Economy," said Tomer Bar Zeev, CEO and co-founder of ironSource. "We are proud to achieve this milestone, which is a testament to the strength of our platform, and we look forward to our future as a public company. I am grateful to the ironSource team for all their hard work, which has brought us to this pivotal moment, and for the unparalleled support of our partner Thoma Bravo Advantage."