checkAd

Silgan to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on July 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before the U.S. markets open. At 11:00 A.M. eastern time on that day, Silgan will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results and performance for this period.

The toll free number for the conference call for those in the U.S. and Canada is (888) 204-4368. International callers should dial (313) 209-4906 for the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped rebroadcast will be available until August 11, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, U.S. and Canadian callers should dial (888) 203-1112, and international callers should dial (719) 457-0820. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 8213556.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.9 billion in 2020. Silgan operates 109 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

Silgan Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silgan to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on July 28, 2021 Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before the U.S. markets open. At 11:00 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels