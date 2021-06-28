Silgan to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on July 28, 2021

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before the U.S. markets open. At 11:00 A.M. eastern time on that day, Silgan will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results and performance for this period.

The toll free number for the conference call for those in the U.S. and Canada is (888) 204-4368. International callers should dial (313) 209-4906 for the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped rebroadcast will be available until August 11, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, U.S. and Canadian callers should dial (888) 203-1112, and international callers should dial (719) 457-0820. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 8213556.