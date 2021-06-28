Domo Named to Parity.org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List for Second Consecutive Year

Companies were rated in areas of equality in hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers such as benefits and other policies that help companies achieve equitable outcomes.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021. This is the second year that Domo has been named to this list since the list’s founding in 2020 to recognize organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

“After a year that has erased all the gains women have made in the past several decades, there are still companies that are making progress to support women’s advancement at work – all the more reason to celebrate their successes,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. “Domo and the companies that are on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of companies that actually walk the talk and are helping create equal representation, now.”

“Building a diverse and inclusive culture has always been a priority at Domo,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “The challenges of the past year have further highlighted the importance of being intentional in how we recruit and retain women in the workplace. It’s an honor to be recognized by Parity.org for our ongoing commitment to building a workplace that supports women and gender parity at all levels.”

Companies on the 2021 list share many common best practices that are known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Nearly every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every single company regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave, and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business. For more details, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org.

About the Best Companies for Women to Advance List

Parity.org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance List to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. Thirty-four companies made the 2021 list, based on a cumulative rating that took into consideration recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement, and overall representation.

Domo and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

