The Beauty Health Company Joins Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7 th , ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, automatically includes the Company in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced that it has joined the broad-market Russell 3000 and the Russell 2000 Indexes, effective today, Monday, June 28, 2021 at market open, based on the final index membership lists, which are available on the FTSE Russell website.

Clint Carnell, BeautyHealth CEO, stated: “We are very pleased that BeautyHealth has been added to the Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes, marking another milestone for the Company in the public markets. The inclusion of our Company in these indexes will further build investor awareness of our story as we continue to transform into a category-creating beauty health company. Our rapid global expansion and additional innovative products we are bringing to the market are expected to further our long-term growth plans.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About The Beauty Health Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial and Perk products are available in over 87 countries with over 17,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For more information, please visit at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.