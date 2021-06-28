World Acceptance Corporation Expands Its Board

“World’s strategic focus on the financial wellness of its customers received significant interest from a number of talented individuals during our Board search process,” said Ken Bramlett, Board chairman. “We believe the skillsets and perspectives of our new Board members will enable them to make an immediate impact. We welcome Beth and Ben to the Board and I look forward to serving alongside them.”

Both Ms. Neuhoff and Mr. Robinson bring a wealth of experience and specialized expertise from distinguished careers, prior board service, volunteer engagements, and more.

Ms. Neuhoff is President and CEO of Neuhoff Communications, an award-winning, privately held broadcast and digital media company. She also serves as a director of West Best Mutual Insurance Company, where she has held positions on the audit, strategic risk, governance/compensation, and investment committees. She previously served as a director for Gray Television. Ms. Neuhoff has expertise and valuable experience in marketing and strategy, having been named annually as one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio” by Radio Ink magazine and received numerous other industry awards and recognitions. She is actively involved in the broadcast industry, with leadership roles in the National Association of Broadcasters and the Broadcaster’s Foundation of America, and in the community, with board service for Vineyard Trust, Palm Beach Community Foundation, and the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Mr. Robinson is Chief Administrative Officer at Taylor Global, a sports and entertainment PR firm, where he is responsible for oversight of critical operational and strategic functions, including performance management, risk management, compliance, corporate social responsibility, ethics, talent and diversity, and equity and inclusion. He also serves on the board of directors at Bottomline Technologies, a fintech company. Mr. Robinson brings expertise in strategy, marketing, and risk management, with previous senior executive and C-suite roles at Prudential Annuities, where he was responsible for strategy, business development, innovation, diversity, change management, and ethics, as well as for Bank of America and Mastercard. Mr. Robinson also previously served as a Lieutenant and public affairs officer for the US Navy Reserve, a member of the Federal Reserve Board Consumer Advisory Council and as a congressional advisor to the US House of Representatives Committee on Banking, Finance, and Urban Affairs.