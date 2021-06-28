checkAd

NewHold Investment Corp. and Evolv Technology Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and Scheduled Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination on July 15, 2021

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: NHIC, “NewHold”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Evolv Technologies, Inc. (“Evolv Technology” or “Evolv”), the leader in AI touchless security screening, today announced that NewHold’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-255017), relating to the previously announced merger of NewHold and Evolv (the “Business Combination”) has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of June 25, 2021. NewHold also announced that it will hold the extraordinary general meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on July 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET to, among other things, allow its stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with Evolv. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast please visit nhicspac.com/proxyvote for more information.

Stockholders of record of NewHold common stock as of the close of business on the record date of June 10, 2021 may vote at or before the Special Meeting.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the parties expect that the combined company will operate as Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., and that the shares of common stock and the warrants of the combined company are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “EVLV” and “EVLVW,” respectively.

NewHold stockholders who need assistance voting, have questions regarding the Special Meeting, or would like to request documents may contact NewHold Investment Corp, 52 Vanderbilt Avenue, Suite 2005, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 653-0153, or by email at info@nhicspac.com., or NewHold’s Proxy Solicitor Morrow Sodali LLC at nhic.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology is the world’s leading provider of AI touchless security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor, student and employee experience. Built on top of its Evolv Cortex AI software platform, the company provides an array of AI touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats. Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures, Motorola Solutions and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s strategic channel partners include Motorola Solutions, STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.

