IGNITE Provides Corporate Update

IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, today provided a corporate update of its activities for 2021.

The Company recently announced with its Q1 2021 financials that Q2 revenue was expected to more than double Q2 2020 revenue and more than double Q1 2021 revenue. The Company is pleased to report that it estimates revenues will more than double and will be in excess of $10 million for Q2.

The Company has also been very active in identifying potential partners to expand its product offering and improving its margins on existing products through vertical integration. To this end, the Company is negotiating to acquire controlling interests in two small private companies, the largest of which is its primary distributor of nicotine vaping devices in the US market. The other prospective small acquisition is in the medical market. There is no certainty either or both of these acquisitions will be completed.

The Company is also expanding its presence in South American, European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets including Australia. The Company expects this expansion to be reflected in substantial sales growth in the third and fourth quarters.

Dan Bilzerian, the Company’s Chairman, has been working on his autobiography through the pandemic. He is pleased to announce that he has finished the book and will be taking pre-publication orders in the near future with publication expected in the first week of August 2021. Ignite will be handling the sales for the book with a substantial portion of the book revenue expected to go to Ignite. Now that the book is finished and the pandemic is winding down, Dan plans to be more actively engaged in promoting Ignite and his lifestyle brand.

Lastly, the Company expects that on July 1, 2021, a new Country Manager for Canada will join Ignite who will be responsible for the existing cannabis business as well as spearheading the expansion of the Canadian product portfolio to include the ZRO energy drink, spirits, apparel, and nicotine vaping devices in the second half of 2021. This proven leader brings with him extensive experience in cannabis and spirits, having driven double digit growth in both product categories in previous roles. He has held senior management positions in Cannabis, Spirits and Consumer Packaged Goods in both Canada and the United States.

