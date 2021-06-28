Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) (“RHE” or the “Company”), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, has joined the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution effective upon the US market open on June 28, 2021, in accordance with a final list of additions posted June 28, 2021.

Brent Morrison, Regional Health Properties’ Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Inclusion in the Russell index will provide a welcome opportunity for us to reach a wider audience of potential investors as the fundamentals of our business begin to stabilize following the pandemic and its impact on the senior living and long-term care markets. We are proactively taking actions to improve the performance of our portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet, which we believe improves our investment profile.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is the successor to AdCare Health Systems, Inc., and is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.

RHE currently owns, leases, manages for third parties and operates, 24 facilities (12 of which are owned by RHE, eight of which are leased by RHE, three of which are managed by RHE for third parties and one of which is leased and operated by RHE). Effective January 1, 2021, the Company commenced operation of one previously subleased facility as a portfolio stabilization measure.