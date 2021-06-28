checkAd

Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Prioritization of Next-Generation Multi-Antigenic ImmunoPhage Platform, Monoclonal Antibody and Nanobody Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 22:05  |  39   |   |   

- Company to focus on development of next-generation phage product candidates from ImmunoPhage platform and monoclonal antibody and nanobody programs -

- Discontinuation of first-generation, single-antigen phage SNS-301 program upon analysis of clinical activity and antigen specific T-cell data -

- Cash runway extended into first half of 2024 -

- Conference call scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. ET -

BOSTON, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that it is reprioritizing its pipeline programs to focus on its product candidates, including its multi-antigenic next generation ImmunoPhage candidate, now referred to as SNS-401-NG, and its monoclonal antibody SNS-VISTA (V-set Immunoglobulin Domain Suppressor of T cell Activation) candidate. With this reallocation of resources, Sensei expects its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations into the first half of 2024.

“Sensei’s approach to drug development is deeply rooted in targeting key mechanisms of checkpoint resistance to induce a robust, focused and coordinated immune response to cancer. We believe our next generation, multi-antigenic ImmunoPhage product candidates have the potential to drive robust antigen-specific T cell responses that will translate into clinical benefit,” said John Celebi, president and chief executive officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics. “Given the totality of data generated to-date from the Phase 1/2 combination trial of first-generation SNS-301, we believe we have captured important insights into the power of our ImmunoPhage platform that will further advance development of our pipeline product candidates. Through SNS-301, we have gained important information on key product attributes that we believe contribute to the safety and immunogenicity of our ImmunoPhage platform as well as how to manufacture and scale our product candidates. Specifically, we have learned that the use of gpD fusion as an antigen display technology is suboptimal for use in an active cancer vaccine. We believe the incorporation of new antigen attachment technologies will ensure optimal immunogenicity. We are excited by our next generation programs, and we look forward to further advancing our two ongoing programs SNS-401-NG and SNS-VISTA into the clinic and completing discovery work for our VSIG4 antibody program.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Prioritization of Next-Generation Multi-Antigenic ImmunoPhage Platform, Monoclonal Antibody and Nanobody Programs - Company to focus on development of next-generation phage product candidates from ImmunoPhage platform and monoclonal antibody and nanobody programs - - Discontinuation of first-generation, single-antigen phage SNS-301 program upon analysis of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus