Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Prioritization of Next-Generation Multi-Antigenic ImmunoPhage Platform, Monoclonal Antibody and Nanobody Programs

- Cash runway extended into first half of 2024 -

- Conference call scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. ET -

BOSTON, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that it is reprioritizing its pipeline programs to focus on its product candidates, including its multi-antigenic next generation ImmunoPhage candidate, now referred to as SNS-401-NG, and its monoclonal antibody SNS-VISTA (V-set Immunoglobulin Domain Suppressor of T cell Activation) candidate. With this reallocation of resources, Sensei expects its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations into the first half of 2024.

“Sensei’s approach to drug development is deeply rooted in targeting key mechanisms of checkpoint resistance to induce a robust, focused and coordinated immune response to cancer. We believe our next generation, multi-antigenic ImmunoPhage product candidates have the potential to drive robust antigen-specific T cell responses that will translate into clinical benefit,” said John Celebi, president and chief executive officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics. “Given the totality of data generated to-date from the Phase 1/2 combination trial of first-generation SNS-301, we believe we have captured important insights into the power of our ImmunoPhage platform that will further advance development of our pipeline product candidates. Through SNS-301, we have gained important information on key product attributes that we believe contribute to the safety and immunogenicity of our ImmunoPhage platform as well as how to manufacture and scale our product candidates. Specifically, we have learned that the use of gpD fusion as an antigen display technology is suboptimal for use in an active cancer vaccine. We believe the incorporation of new antigen attachment technologies will ensure optimal immunogenicity. We are excited by our next generation programs, and we look forward to further advancing our two ongoing programs SNS-401-NG and SNS-VISTA into the clinic and completing discovery work for our VSIG4 antibody program.”